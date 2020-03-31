App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 75.52 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee is trading higher by 22 paise at 75.39 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 9 paise at 75.52 per dollar against previous close of 75.61.

On Monday, the rupee ended 72 paise lower at 75.61 against the US dollar amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country and weak domestic equities.

Close

The Sensex was up 533.86 points or 1.88% at 28974.18, and the Nifty was up 166.05 points or 2.01% at 8447.15.

The USD-INR was unable to move below its crucial support of 74.50 and witnessed buying interest from there again. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm, while fears of further economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic provided some supported to bullion, which is on track to post its sixth straight quarterly gain.

Oil recovered some ground on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to discuss stabilising energy markets, but prices remain near 18-year lows as the coronavirus shutdown destroys demand.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

