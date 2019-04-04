Rupee at day's low ahead of RBI policy outcome

The Indian rupee slipped further and trading around day' low at 68.78, down 36 paise from Wednesday close 68.42.

It is under pressure ahead of RBI monetary policy meeting scheduled today.

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 68.94 in the previous session. April contract open interest declined 4.95% in the previous session

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions