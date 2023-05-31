Roadshows lined up, promoters to sell 6% in Patanjali Foods by June-end: Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Foods posted a standalone net profit of Rs 263.7 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 7,872.9 crore in the quarter ended March

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

To achieve the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement of 25 percent, the top brass of Patanjali Foods will be meeting investors in Dubai, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom soon. Roadshows have been lined up for the same as early as June, said Baba Ramdev in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

“We aim to dilute 6 percent stake and complete the process by end of June,” he said.

To this, chief executive officer of Patanjali Foods, Sanjeev Asthana added that promoter stake dilution could be a mix of qualified institutional placement and offer for sales, based on investor interest.

Currently, promoter and promoter group hold 80.82 percent stake in the company and public shareholding stands at 19.18 percent. The company had assured compliance after the exchanges had frozen promotors shares in March for not meeting MPS.

At 12 pm, Patanjali Foods' stock was trading flat at Rs 1,015 on the NSE, with volumes of 134,622 shares.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Q4 performance

For the quarter ended March 2023, Patanjali Foods' net profit rose 12.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 263.7 crore, driven by higher other income and lower finance cost. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 7,873 crore, increasing 18.1 percent over same period last year. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

"We have always wanted to remove the tag of a 'commodity' company from our name. Now, 72 percent of EBITDA is coming from Foods & FMCG business," Baba Ramdev said.

In FY23, Foods & FMCG business contributed 20 percent to the topline and the management wants to take this to 40 percent in the next few years.

"Our aim is to grow this segment by 25-30 percent every year," he added.