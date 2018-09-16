Remain stock-specific as Nifty is likely to consolidate in 11,100-11,700 range this week

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, expect the Nifty to further consolidate between 11,100 and 11,700 this week.

Edited excerpts:

A) It is a normal corrective phase. We expect further consolidation in the Nifty between 11,100 and 11,700 this week. We advise keeping hedged positions and suggest maintaining a stock-specific trading approach.

A) The Bank Nifty is currently underperforming the benchmark index but it still has some room for a further recovery. However, it trades largely in line with the Nifty, so a consolidation is more likely in the near future. We prefer private banking majors over their PSU counterparts for long trades.

A) After testing record lows of Rs 72.90 per dollar, the rupee is likely to recover somewhat in the near-term, owing to the recent slide in the Dollar Index to six-week lows, recovery in emerging market currencies and positive inflation data on the domestic front. Also, the government is contemplating certain fiscal and monetary steps to stem the fall in the dollar-rupee, which can provide some breather to the local unit. The rupee faces immediate resistance at Rs 71.50 per dollar. Once that is breached, we expect it to appreciate close to the Rs 70.80 per dollar mark.A) The broader markets indices have been underperforming for the last six months and there’s no sign of any meaningful reversal yet. Only a handful of stocks participates during the upmove, while majority witness sharp decline with every fall in the benchmark index.

Unfortunately, indications are pointing toward continuous underperformance ahead. Thus, we advise extra caution ahead while selecting stocks in the small and midcap space.

A) Here is a list of three stocks that could return 4-6% in the next 1 month:

Biocon: Buy| CMP: Rs 662.95| Buy between Rs 655-660| Stop Loss: Rs 640| Target: Rs 700| Return: 5.7%

Pharma counters are performing exceptionally well despite the decline in the benchmark index. Biocon has been consolidating in a broader market range for last five months and currently trading on the verge of a fresh breakout. We advise traders not to miss this chance and accumulate fresh longs in the given range.

RBL Bank: Buy| CMP: Rs 611.25| Buy between Rs 610-613| Stop Loss: Rs 595| Target: Rs 650| Return: 6%

After making a record high in August 2018, RBL Bank has marginally retraced of late and found support around the support zone of short-term moving averages on the daily chart.

On Friday, it has completed the formation of fresh buying pivot and likely to resume the uptrend soon. We advise traders to initiate fresh long positions in the given range.

Arvind: Sell| CMP: Rs 392.65| Sell September Futures between Rs 395-398| Stop Loss: Rs 405| Target: Rs 375| Return: 4%

Arvind is now trading on the verge of a fresh breakdown, after prolonged distribution phase that lasted for almost eight months. We advise using any intraday bounce to create fresh shorts in the given range.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.