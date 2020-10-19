Rekha Jhunjhunwala increases stake in NCC by 42.25 lakh shares in September quarter

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of prominent investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, increased her stake by 42.25 lakh shares in the construction company NCC in the September quarter of the financial year 2021, data on BSE showed.

In a regulatory filing on BSE on October 19, NCC said Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 6,24,58,266 shares of the company at the end of the September quarter against 5,82,33,266 shares held in the June quarter.

On the other hand, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake in the company remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1,16,00,000 shares of the company in the June and September quarters each.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) reduced their stake in NCC QoQ.

Among the FPIs, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund held 76,67,428 shares in the June quarter and 74,35,495 shares in the September quarter.

KBC Eco Fund held 2,16,22,157 shares in the June quarter and 2,02,39,518 shares in the September quarter.

NCC"s consolidated net profit had plunged 76.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17.01 crore in the June quarter of FY21.

Net sales had declined 44.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,297.60 crore while reported EBITDA plunged 55.32 percent YoY to Rs 124.82 crore in Q1FY21.