App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increases stake in Firstsource Solutions; shares jump 10%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 57 lakh shares in Firstsource Solutions during the quarter ended June 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Firstsource Solutions jumped over 10 percent in trade on Friday after ace-investor Rakesh Jhujhnwala raised his stake in the company.

As per a BSE filing by Firstsource Solutions, Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 57 lakh shares in the company during the quarter ended June 30, taking the total number of shares to 2 crore, against 1.43 crore help at the end of March 31, 2020.

Mutual funds raised their stake to 5,40,26,995 shares in the June quarter of FY21 against 5,17,59,635 shares in the March quarter of FY20.

Close

HDFC Small Cap Fund raised the stake to 5,39,88,491 shares in June quarter from 5,11,01,287 shares in March quarter while ICICI Bank raises stake to 3,32,77,440 share from 3,28,78,036 shares in March quarter.

Foreign Banks, on the other hand, reduced stake to 30,08,929 shares in the June quarter of FY21 against 36,03,252 shares in the March quarter of FY20.

Shares of the company traded 9.78 percent up at Rs 44.35 on BSE around 10:50 hours.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Firstsource Solutions #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.