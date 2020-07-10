Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increases stake in Firstsource Solutions; shares jump 10%

Shares of Firstsource Solutions jumped over 10 percent in trade on Friday after ace-investor Rakesh Jhujhnwala raised his stake in the company.

As per a BSE filing by Firstsource Solutions, Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 57 lakh shares in the company during the quarter ended June 30, taking the total number of shares to 2 crore, against 1.43 crore help at the end of March 31, 2020.

Mutual funds raised their stake to 5,40,26,995 shares in the June quarter of FY21 against 5,17,59,635 shares in the March quarter of FY20.

HDFC Small Cap Fund raised the stake to 5,39,88,491 shares in June quarter from 5,11,01,287 shares in March quarter while ICICI Bank raises stake to 3,32,77,440 share from 3,28,78,036 shares in March quarter.

Foreign Banks, on the other hand, reduced stake to 30,08,929 shares in the June quarter of FY21 against 36,03,252 shares in the March quarter of FY20.