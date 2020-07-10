App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radhakishan Damani buys 1.03% stake in Astra Microwave; share price jumps 9%

In a BSE release on July 10, Astra Microwave said Damani bought 8,96,387 shares of the company during the June quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
24% is the rise in net worth for retail tycoon Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain
Ace investor and the owner of supermarkets chain D-Mart Radhakishan Damani bought 1.03 percent stake in defence sector player Astra Microwave Products in the June quarter of the financial year 2021.

Shares of Astra Microwave Products jumped over 9 percent to Rs 127.90 in intraday trade on BSE.

In a BSE release on July 10, Astra Microwave said Damani bought 8,96,387 shares of the company during the June quarter.

Damani did not have a stake in the company in the March quarter.

Among the mutual funds, Sundaram Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund and L&T Emerging Opportunities Fund held 5.45 percent, 1.36 percent and 1.33 percent stake, respectively, till the end of the June quarter.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held a 0.48 percent stake in the company in the same period.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #Astra Microwave Products #Buzzing Stocks #Radhakishan Damani

