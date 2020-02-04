App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal cumulatively buy Bharat Wire Ropes' shares worth Rs 4.94 cr

Shares of Bharat Wire Ropes closed 1.91 percent up at Rs 26.65 on NSE on February 4. The company deals in iron and steel products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, bought 942,109 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes through a bulk deal on NSE on February 4, data available with the exchange showed.

The transaction was carried out at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share, taking the total value of the purchase to nearly Rs 2.47 crore.

Separately, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, bought 942,108 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share for nearly Rs 2.47 crore.

Close

On the other hand, Mumbai-based firm Osag Enterprises LLP - whose designated partner is said to be Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal- sold 1,884,217 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share for Rs 4.95 crore through a bulk deal on NSE.

related news

Bulk Deals

Shares of Bharat Wire Ropes closed 1.91 percent up at Rs 26.65 on NSE on February 4. The company deals in iron and steel products.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Bharat Wire Ropes #markets #stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.