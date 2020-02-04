Raamdeo Agrawal, Motilal Oswal cumulatively buy Bharat Wire Ropes' shares worth Rs 4.94 cr

Raamdeo Agrawal, the co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, bought 942,109 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes through a bulk deal on NSE on February 4, data available with the exchange showed.

The transaction was carried out at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share, taking the total value of the purchase to nearly Rs 2.47 crore.

Separately, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, bought 942,108 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share for nearly Rs 2.47 crore.

On the other hand, Mumbai-based firm Osag Enterprises LLP - whose designated partner is said to be Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal- sold 1,884,217 shares of Bharat Wire Ropes at an average price of Rs 26.25 per share for Rs 4.95 crore through a bulk deal on NSE.