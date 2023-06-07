R Systems to acquire Velotio, stock rises 2%

During the quarter ended March 2023, net sales rose 18 percent YoY to Rs 404.07 crore while quarterly net profit was up 21 percent at Rs 35.84 crore.

Shares of R Systems International rose over two percent on June 7 after the digital product engineering company announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Velotio. At 10:23 am, shares of the company were trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 340 on the BSE. The company’s scrip has shot up 18 percent in a week while in the past one year it has surged close to 50 percent. In the past three years, the stock zoomed 245 percent.

With this acquisition, Kalpak Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Velotio and Chirag Jog, Co-Founder and CTO of Velotio, along with the rest of the team will partner with R Systems to help scale Velotio’s business, develop its engineering capabilities and accelerate its growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Velotio combines complex engineering, data expertise, cloud-native, and design capabilities to build innovative products for global customers, including NASDAQ-listed enterprises, and high-growth companies.

EBITDA surged 27 percent YoY to Rs 59.51 crore in March 2023. Meanwhile, Earnings Per Share of R Systems has increased to Rs 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs 2.51 in March 2022.

