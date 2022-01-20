MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

PTC India Financial sinks 16% over corporate governance issues

Three independent directors resigned and raised concerns over corporate governance standards at the company

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / January 20, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PTC India Financial Services plummeted 16 percent to Rs 21.55 apiece on the National Stock Exchange after three independent directors resigned and raised concerns over corporate governance standards at the company.

On Wednesday, PTC India Financial said that Kamlesh Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew, and Santosh Nayar had resigned with immediate effect.

“All independent directors including Rakesh Kacker, whose term ended on December 31, have noticed and brought to the attention of the board and management various instances of serious lapses in corporate governance,” said Mathew in his resignation letter filed by the company to the bourses.

He raised concerns around the handling of the appointment of Ratnesh as finance director and chief financial officer. The independent directors alleged that the chairman and managing director Rajib Kumar Mishra “did not allow” Ratnesh to join and function as director of finance and chief financial officer.

Further, the independent directors alleged that the chairman and managing director unilaterally put the joining of Ratnesh on hold without informing the board. Eventually, Ratnesh returned to NTPC.

Close

Related stories

The independent directors further raised concerns over the two-year delay in tabling a forensic audit report on bridge and term loans to Nagapatnam Power and Infratech Pvt Ltd worth Rs 125 and Rs 150 crore, respectively.

A committee of two independent directors that looked into the delay itself faced delays and non-cooperation from management. “The committee in its report recommended that the Nagapatnam matter be reported to the central bank as a suspected fraud,” Mathew said.

The allegations by independent directors are likely to increase scrutiny of the chairman. The company earlier today said that the resignation of the independent directors will be addressed at the board level.
Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #PTC India Financial Services Limited
first published: Jan 20, 2022 09:32 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.