Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on October 18 at 11 am with Kalpen Parekh on ‘Why less people make more money while investing?’

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts.

Kalpen Parekh, President, DSP Investment Managers Pvt, offering valuable insights on "why less people make more money while investing? The real rules that make successful investor successful!"

Parekh is also member of the Executive Committee at DSP Investment Managers Pvt. He has over 20 years of experience in sales across client segments, distribution and marketing. He was previously Managing Director and Head of Sales & Marketing at IDFC Mutual Fund. He has also served in Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company after beginning his career with L&T Finance.

He holds a Master's Degree in Management Studies in Finance from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune.

DSP Investment Managers is one of the premier asset management companies in India, with an over two-decade track record of investment excellence, currently managing assets (mutual Fund schemes, alternative investment fund schemes and investment management of offshore funds) amounting to $12.9 billion* (~Rs 95,000 crore). (*Source: Internal, as on September 30. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.)

- #RulesRule: The rules you need to remember to build a better investing journey- Markets fluctuate: Should your behavior fluctuate too?- Time: Are you ignoring the most ignored driver of returns?- Asset Allocation: Why ‘weak’ relationships can lead to good investing results, how should you choose assets or funds?- Psychology: Are you mentally prepared to deal with losses or even gains?- Un-emotion: Why you need to #BreakTheBias when investing?- Anchoring expectations: Is ‘Ignorance’ the right way to look at past returns? What is the answer to ‘kitna dega?’

- What not to do: Can avoiding big bad decisions help you add more value?

Investors who want to ‘step up’ their investment game to take better money decisions must attend this webinar. New investors can gain valuable insights, existing investors can introspect and correct their behavior to become more responsible.

