Portfolio play: Gold likely to touch $1,700/ounce levels in 2020, says Umesh Mehta

A. The momentum is expected to fizzle out in the coming week and higher side profit bookings are likely to emerge. There will be more buyers who are waiting to enter around 11,900 levels.

The Nifty50 is now constrained within a range of 11,900-12,250 and the break from either side is likely to decide the trend going forward.

A. Donald Trump’s visit to India will definitely have a ripple effect on defence, engineering and auto stocks especially two-wheelers. But, such an instance will only create trading opportunities.

Hence, investors should stay away from this volatility and avoid such high volatility stocks.

A. Gold is likely to touch levels of $1,700/ounce in 2020 and is a buy even at the current levels if investors consider it from a long-term perspective.

From an overall portfolio perspective, an investor can allocate 15 percent of their total corpus in gold.

A. From a weekly chart, Ajanta Pharma would be a good bet as it recently made a 52-week breakout and thereafter corrected. It is currently at good levels to accumulate the stock. From a daily chart perspective, Akzo Nobel India, Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Alembic Pharma would be good picks.

Alembic Pharma made a two-year high breakout with good volumes. It is therefore expected to rally further. Akzo Nobel and Alkyl Amines are currently trading above their 50-DMA and with the current momentum, they will likely move up further.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.