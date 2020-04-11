'Patient investor with a 2-3 year time frame is bound to generate good returns'

Since equity markets tend to discount the next 2 years' earnings, recovery in the markets may be quicker. It is difficult to find a bottom and hence our advice is to invest systematically, Prasanna Pathak, Fund Manager – Equity of Taurus Mutual Fund, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:



Q) What would be your advice? Lump sum or staggered approach in direct equities or mutual funds?



A) We do not expect a V-shaped recovery immediately. The markets/asset classes will consolidate for the next 5-6 months, and there will be a lot of volatility. The economy will take longer to recover. However, since equity markets tend to discount the next 2 years of earnings, recovery in the markets may be quicker. It is difficult to find a bottom and hence our advice is to invest systematically.

Smart investors have already increased the quantum of SIP’s to take advantage of the opportunity. Our advice is to use the next 3-6 months to invest in good stocks, mutual fund schemes, etc. A patient investor with a 2-3 year time horizon is bound to generate handsome returns by investing in these times of uncertainty and fear.

Q) We have already seen a big casualty in the form of IndiaNivesh Securities broking arm shutting down the operations. Do you think this could just be the starting?

A) We do not know what exactly transpired at IndiaNivesh. However, we are given to understand that the issue was related to leverage, margin-funding, and inadequate risk management. Hence, to extrapolate an isolated casualty and arriving at a conclusion will be difficult.

Having said that, many businesses, especially in the SME/MSME segment, may go through a painful period in the next 3-6 months. This is where proactive measures from the government and relaxations /assistance by the regulator are necessary.

Q) A lot has been talked about COVID-19 hotspots – but where are the hotspots in terms of investment in the current scenario?

A) Gold/silver looks interesting as an asset class in the short to medium term. Also Pharma, diagnostic and FMCG companies catering to basic/essential needs of consumers can be looked at for short to medium-term horizon.

Q) What is your take on the ESG sector? Do you think companies in the ESG space could get attention?

A) ESG framework is gaining popularity globally. Even SEBI has laid emphasis on the ESG framework for Mutual Funds. Global ESG ETF-Funds seems to have done better than the other diversified funds during the recent carnage.

The data is based on a smaller time-frame and hence needs to be looked into that perspective. ESG data/ framework related to supply-chain, health and safety management will gain prominence in equity strategies going ahead.

Q) What is your expectations from the FY21? What are your views on earnings, markets, flows, as well as demand?

A) For Q4FY20, the actual impact of lockdown will be only for 10-12 days. However, the backdrop before the lock-down was also a slowing economy. Hence, we expect Q4FY20 to be muted.

Also, the revival of demand and issues with MSE/MSME and banks will take longer to resolve. Hence, we are not very optimistic about FY21 either.

However, FY22 and FY23 may surprise many analysts as we expect all the latent demand to bunch-up as also the revival of capex cycle in the backdrop of low-interest rates and cheap capital.

We are tending to be more positive for medium-term prospects for India due to 1) sustained lower crude prices, 2) cheap global capital (-ve interest rates in most economies), 3) Lower domestic interest rates, 4) possibility of the emergence of India as an alternative to china once the COVID issue settles, 5) unlimited QE by FED and other central bankers which will again restore global liquidity and part of it will flow to emerging markets again.

Q) In the post-COVID-19 world, what will be the new normal which the world will be looking at in investments, insurance, food habits, consumption, etc.?