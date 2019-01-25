App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week low despite market in green; Dish TV, Control Print plunge 7% each

The top losers from the NSE included names like Zee Entertainment which fell 4.5 percent followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance which shed 2 percent while Hindustan Zinc and Ashok Leyland were the other losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 adding 46 points, trading at 10,896 while the Sensex gained 188  points and was trading at 36,383 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank along with Nifty Energy were up close to a percent while N Nifty Media cracked close to 3 percent.

Among the top losers from the media space, Dish TV fell over 7 percent while Zee Entertainment shed 4 percent. UFO Moviez, PVR and EROS International Media were the other losers.

Over 120 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE while on the other hand, 140 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE.

The top losers from the NSE included names like Zee Entertainment which fell 4.5 percent thereby hitting new 52-week low. This was followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance which shed 2 percent while Hindustan Zinc and Ashok Leyland were the other losers.

Control Print, down 7 percent followed by Dish TV India, Graphite India, KPIT Tech, Mercator, Punj Lloyd, Unitech and Andhra Cements were the other losers which shed 3-4 percent.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #52-week-low #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Control Print #Dish TV #ICICI Prudential #NSE #Zee Entertainment

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.