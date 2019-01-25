Over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week low despite market in green; Dish TV, Control Print plunge 7% each

Taking positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have been trading on a positive note with the Nifty50 adding 46 points, trading at 10,896 while the Sensex gained 188 points and was trading at 36,383 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank along with Nifty Energy were up close to a percent while N Nifty Media cracked close to 3 percent.

Among the top losers from the media space, Dish TV fell over 7 percent while Zee Entertainment shed 4 percent. UFO Moviez, PVR and EROS International Media were the other losers.

Over 120 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE while on the other hand, 140 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE.

The top losers from the NSE included names like Zee Entertainment which fell 4.5 percent thereby hitting new 52-week low. This was followed by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance which shed 2 percent while Hindustan Zinc and Ashok Leyland were the other losers.

Control Print, down 7 percent followed by Dish TV India, Graphite India, KPIT Tech, Mercator, Punj Lloyd, Unitech and Andhra Cements were the other losers which shed 3-4 percent.