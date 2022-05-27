English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil lingers near 2-month high amid global supply concerns

    Brent crude futures for July dipped 9 cents to $117.31 a barrel at 0247 GMT after rising to as high as $118.17 earlier in the session. The benchmark was on track for a gain of about 4% this week.

    Reuters
    May 27, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Oil prices hovered around a two-month high on Friday, with Brent crude on track for its biggest weekly jump in 1-1/2 months, supported by the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil and the coming summer driving season in the United States.

    Brent crude futures for July dipped 9 cents to $117.31 a barrel at 0247 GMT after rising to as high as $118.17 earlier in the session. The benchmark was on track for a gain of about 4% this week.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $113.91 a barrel. WTI is set for a weekly gain of about 0.7%.

    "Momentum is flat-out bullish, with many factors pointing to a tighter market, even more so with the EU on the precipice of a total ban on Russian energy," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

    "Ahead of peak U.S. driving season, refined products remain in alarmingly short supply in the West, which should keep a high floor on oil prices through the summer."

    Close

    Related stories

    Both benchmark crude contracts were poised to end the week higher as the European Commission (EU) continued to seek unanimous support of all 27 bloc member states for its proposed new sanctions against Russia, with Hungary posing a stumbling block.

    A top Hungarian aide said the country needs 3-1/2 to 4 years to shift away from Russian crude and make huge investments to adjust its economy and that it could not back the EU's proposed oil embargo until there was a deal on all issues.

    "The combination of actual loss of supply and the increasing refusal to accept supply from Russia will see these commodities (oil and gas) move considerably higher," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

    Prices have gained about 50% so far this year.

    OPEC+ is set to stick to last year's oil production deal at its June 2 meeting and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: May 27, 2022 08:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.