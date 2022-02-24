English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Negative Breakout: 420 stocks out of BSE 500 settle below their 200-DMAs

    The 200-DMA is considered a major support level for an index or stock since it is a long-term average.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    February 24, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

    Nearly 420 stocks of the BSE500 index hit below their 200 daily moving average (DMA) on February 24 after Russia ordered military action against Ukraine.

    Analysts said that the stock falling below 200-DMA indicates short term weakness and negative bias. The 200-DMA is considered a major support level for an index or stock since it is a long-term average, analysts explain.

    Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank, State bank of India, and Tata Motors all hit below 200 DMA.

    200 dma

    Both the Sensex and Nifty declined over 4.7% each, their biggest slide since May 4, 2020. Both indices hit their six-month low. Sensex's fall on Thursday was the fourth biggest fall in terms of points among the top 10. In terms of percentage it was eighth biggest fall.  Broader market, too, nosedived more than 6%. All the sectoral indices were in the red with the majority of the sectors down almost 5-8%.

    top 10

    Total 278 firms hit their 52-week low while 59 stocks hit 52-week high among the all listed firms on the BSE. As many as 215 firms advanced and 3,185 firms declined while 78 firms were unchanged.

    Close

    Related stories

    BSE-total-advance-decline-dataAnalysts say markets are likely to remain under pressure given the escalation of Russia-Ukraine conflict into a war like situation. Any reaction from NATO / US armies is only going to worsen the situation further. Trades remain with negative bias while investors need to keep calm and patience to tide over the current situation, they said.
    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #Nifty #Russia-Ukraine war #Sensex
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 09:12 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.