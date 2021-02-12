MARKET NEWS

Motherson Sumi Systems shares zoom over 10% after remarkable Q3 earnings

The company's stock jumped 10.07 percent to close at Rs 197.25 on the BSE.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Representative image.

Shares of auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems on Friday zoomed over 10 percent after the company reported nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

During the day, it zoomed 11.16 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 199.20.

On the NSE, it gained 10.43 percent to close at Rs 198.

On traded volume terms, 71.32 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 12.80 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems on Friday reported nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit from continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 1,268.31 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from such operations of Rs 340.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations during the period under review at Rs 17,092.44 crore. It had registered a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 15,000.10 crore in the same period last fiscal.
first published: Feb 12, 2021 06:08 pm

