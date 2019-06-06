App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marksans Pharma rallies 5% after Goa unit receives EIR from USFDA

The facility was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration between February 25 and March 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Marksans Pharma rallied five percent to close at Rs 22.95 on June 6 after receiving an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Goa facility. The facility was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration between February 25 and March 6.

"We received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA in respect of inspection of the company's Goa facility," it said in an exchange filing.

Mumbai-based Marksans is engaged in research, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulation in global markets.

The company's robust product portfolio is spread over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterologicals and anti-allergies.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Marksans Pharma

