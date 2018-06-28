Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give up to 14% return

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Thursday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 97 points lower at 10,671 on Wednesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 30 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,645-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US stocks fell on Wednesday on renewed uncertainty regarding the US stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies, reversing gains earlier in the session, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on growing worries the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in US technology firms, it said.

Stocks in news:

Ex-Bonus: Prabhat Telecom 1:5 and Jyothy Lab 1:1

Shoppers Stop: India Ratings revised ratings for debt instruments of the firm.

63 Moons: NCLT Stays Order Of Appointing 3 Directors On Co's Board

Bank of Maharashtra: CEO Marathe granted bail in DS Kulkarni case

Tata Steel: Thyssenkrupp nears JV compromise deal with Tata Steel, say sources

Relaxo Footwears: Company looks for a retail push to bridge gap with Bata India

Udaipur Cement Works board meeting on June 30 to consider the issue of non-convertible debenture up to Rs 200 crore

Swiss-based co Leclanche, Exide Industries to form a joint venture

Allahabad Bank to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 616.40| Target Rs 700| Stop Loss Rs 584|Return 14%

Bharti Infratel Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 299.55 | Target Rs 330| Stop Loss Rs 284|Return 10%

Dabur India Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 393.50 | Target Rs 424| Stop Loss Rs 379| Return 8%

