business Markets Weekly | Debt vs equity, IT vs auto stocks, IPO frenzy; how to invest in a volatile market? As Nifty and Sensex end the week on a volatile note, Karunya Rao spoke to Prateek Pant of White Oak Capital to understand how investors should navigate the uncertainty. Pant also shared his insights on global markets - both debt and equities - and explained the correlation with indices back home. He also shared tips on asset allocation and choosing the right IPOs and alternate investments. Tune in for more.