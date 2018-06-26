Market Update: 193 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; RIL falls 2%, Airtel, Idea up 2-3%

The Nifty and the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon after a flat morning session with the Nifty up 21 points at 10,783 and the Sensex is trading higher by 86 points at 35,557.

Nifty FMCG is up over 1 percent led by stocks like GSK Consumer, Godrej Consumer, Britannia Industries, ITC, Marico, Hindustan Unilever and United Spirits.

Nifty auto slipped in the red but stocks like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Exide Industries managed to trade higher.

From the banking space, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank are trading in the positive territory.

Nifty energy is down over 1 percent dragged by Reliance Industries which is trading down by over 2 percent.

Telecom stocks are up in the afternoon trade with gains from Bharti Airtel which is up close to 2 percent while Idea Cellular added over 3 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Grasim Industries, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consultancy Services.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were TCS, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel.

The top losers included Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Avanti Feeds which zoomed over 16 percent followed by Info Edge, Prestige Estates, Vakrangee and Finolex Industries.

The top losers included Future Consumer, IDBI Bank, GATI, Jindal Saw and Dilip Buildcon.

Abbott India, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Godrej Consumer, Hexaware Tech, Nestle India and Tata Elxsi are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 193 stocks hit new 52-week low including names like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, EID Parry, GATI, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kwality, NBCC, NHPC, PTC India Financial, Punj Lloyd, Union Bank of India and UPL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 572 stocks advancing, 1136 declining and 352 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 872 stocks advanced, 1692 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

