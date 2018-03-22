Market neither to correct sharply nor outperform; OW on IT: Neelkanth Mishra

Neelkanth Mishra, MD and the Credit Suisse India Economist and Strategist in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about the Indian banking system, battling NPA menace, growth hurdles and the outlook for the market going forward.

When asked if growth would be hard to come by because of the state of the banking system, he said the events of the last 5-6 months have been quite worrisome and the new NPA recognition norms would make the banks reluctant to issue loans. The fact that Rs 50 crore an above NPAs can be investigated for fraud will be a deterrent.

Therefore, if two-third of the banking system is reluctant to lend, it would naturally impact growth of the economy, said Mishra from the sidelines of their conference.

Increase in bond yields too have eroded capital for the banking system. Bond yields staying higher for too long would also drag the economy.

Some other concerns for the economy and market are, one the aggregate government spending is likely to slow down to 10 percent in FY19 from 14 percent in FY18. Two, there is perceived change in possible outcomes of next general elections and as that political uncertainty pickups later in the year, it could be an overhang on market.

Moreover, one must not forget that all the above issues are in addition to the fact that the agricultural income growth is weak leading to slowdown in consumption. Add to that the issue there is no broad based recovery in private sector investment.

On the currency front as well the rupee has been weak and it could remain so, said Mishra.

He said it would be wrong to expect a strong GDP growth in FY19 than we are seeing right now.

The sentiment at the conference is that investors are cautious on India, he said, adding that the newsflow around political developments, concerns on banking system etc issues are cause of worry to investors, he said.

On the earnings front, he said there haven’t been any meaningful cuts in FY18-FY19 earnings and the one-year forward EPS on Nifty is already up 10 percent in the last 6 months. Therefore, if the banking NPA issues did not lead to sharp cut in earnings, there is no need to be too bearish on the market unless global markets tank.

It is unlikely that there will be sharp corrections in the market but with all the uncertainties it is also unlikely to outperform, said Mishra.

Talking about their model portfolio, he said they have a constructive outlook on select NBFCs but valuations is a key concern in general for that space.

They are also positive on industrials and construction space and remain overweight on IT. See a 10-15 percent growth for IT stocks from hereon, he added.