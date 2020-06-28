App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market lot size for Bank Nifty futures changed to 25 from July series

The new lot size of 25 will be effective from the last weekly options expiry of July series (July 24-31), he added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market lot size for Bank Nifty futures has been changed to 25 from 20 with effect from the beginning of July series.

But in options segment, the market lot for Bank Nifty remained unchanged at 20 till the weekly expiry of July 23, said Chhitij Jain, Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

The new lot size of 25 will be effective from the last weekly options expiry of July series (July 24-31), he added.

"Only the far month contract i.e. July 2020 expiry contracts will be revised for market lots. Contracts with maturity of May 2020 and June 2020 would continue to have the existing market lots. All subsequent contracts (i.e. July 2020 expiry and beyond) will have revised market lots," the National Stock Exchange had said in its circular dated March 31, 2020.

"The day spread order book will not be available for the combination contract of May 2020 - July 2020 and June 2020 - July 2020 expiries," it had added.

The exchange had said, "The lot size will be revised after the expiry of April 2020 contracts i.e w.e.f  May 4, 2020."

In the case of Nifty50 futures and options, the lot size remained unchanged at 75.

However, the trading in Nifty IT in futures and options segment has been discontinued from July series.

"As per SEBI framework for continued eligibility of Index derivatives, the available index derivatives are reviewed semi-annually at the underlying level as per the prescribed criteria. If any index derivatives fail to satisfy any of the prescribed criteria, then no fresh contracts shall be issued on that index," the exchange had said.

First Published on Jun 28, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #FuturesnOptions #Market news #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

