you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 29, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, Nifty above 9,500; Vodafone Idea surges 25%

Benchmark indices recovered from the day's low point and trading flat with Nifty above 9,500. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each.

  • May 29, 2020 11:15 AM IST

    Pivot Data:

  • May 29, 2020 11:10 AM IST

    Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes

  • May 29, 2020 10:54 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma was up over a percent led by Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Labs.

  • May 29, 2020 10:48 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Vodafone Idea share price surged 30 percent after reports indicated that Google is looking to enter India's telecom market with a 5 percent stake purchase in Vodafone Idea, according to a report in Financial Times. The report said that Google is looking to make an investment in the embattled Indian telecom company.

  • May 29, 2020 10:29 AM IST

    Blue Star approves to issue NCDs: The debenture committee of the board of directors of the company approved an issue of 3,000 unsecured, Non-Convertible Debentures, having face value of Rs 10 lakhs each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 50 crore, aggregating to Rs 350 crore, on a private placement basis.

  • May 29, 2020 10:19 AM IST

    Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking:

    Amidst reports of Google picking up 5% stake in Vodafone Idea, it appears that the Indian telecom and online space, is set to witness a spur of activity, which is always welcome. It would offer consumers a better deal and competition in this space is definitely required as the digital space has gained  massive importance post  COVID-19 and is set to witness multifold growth in coming years.

  • May 29, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 75.71 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 75.75.

  • May 29, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    At 10:09 IST, the Sensex was down 161.94 points or 0.50% at 32038.65, and the Nifty was down 26.50 points or 0.28% at 9463.60.

