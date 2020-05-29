Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, Nifty above 9,500; Vodafone Idea surges 25%

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking:

Amidst reports of Google picking up 5% stake in Vodafone Idea, it appears that the Indian telecom and online space, is set to witness a spur of activity, which is always welcome. It would offer consumers a better deal and competition in this space is definitely required as the digital space has gained massive importance post COVID-19 and is set to witness multifold growth in coming years.