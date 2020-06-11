App
Jun 11, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty holds 10K; IT stocks under pressure

Indian benchmark indices are trading lower but Nifty holding the 10,000 mark. Among sectors, selling witnessing in the pharma, IT and metal stocks.

highlights

  • June 11, 2020 12:26 PM IST

    Nifty Bank Index fell 1 percent dragged by the ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank:

    Nifty Bank Index fell 1 percent dragged by the ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank:
  • June 11, 2020 12:22 PM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited – Investment Advisor:

    Metal sector is struggling with over-supply, lower demand, thus leading to low prices of metals and continuously rising inventories. Now that the lockdown is being lifted in a phased manner, there is a possibility of revival in coming few quarters.

    However, prices are expected to remain on the muted side until there is a major surge in demand or sharp off-loading in inventory volume. This has put a heavy toll on the stocks and metal index corrected around 65 percent from 2018 highs and made its bottom in March 2020. Stocks like Tata Steel, Hindalco and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) are positioned at attractive valuations and might give good returns over the time.

  • June 11, 2020 12:15 PM IST

    Gold Updates: Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices rose to a more than a one-week high on bleak economic projections from the US Federal Reserve.

  • June 11, 2020 12:05 PM IST

    Asia stocks snap winning streak: Asian shares retreated on Thursday as a gloomy outlook from the US Federal Reserve challenged market optimism on the global economy, while bonds rallied on speculation that yet more stimulus would be needed to ensure recovery, reported Reuters.

  • June 11, 2020 11:46 AM IST

    Open Interest Data:

    Open Interest Data:
  • June 11, 2020 11:44 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma Index fell 1 percent led by the Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's:

    Nifty Pharma Index fell 1 percent led by the Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's:
  • June 11, 2020 11:23 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading near the day's low level with Nifty around 10000 level.

    Market Update : Benchmark indices are trading near the day's low level with Nifty around 10000 level.
  • June 11, 2020 11:17 AM IST

    Rupee trades lower: Indian rupee is trading lower at 75.81 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

