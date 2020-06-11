Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty holds 10K; IT stocks under pressure

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 11, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Gold Updates:
Asia stocks snap winning streak:
Rupee trades lower:
Indian Hotels slips 2%:
Rupee Opens:
Petrol & Diesel prices hike:
Ramco Systems up 20%:
Bharti Infratel board meet postponed:
RIL allots rights equity shares:
Mahanagar Gas Q4:
Crude Updates:
US markets end mixed:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Nifty Bank Index fell 1 percent dragged by the ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank:
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited – Investment Advisor:
Metal sector is struggling with over-supply, lower demand, thus leading to low prices of metals and continuously rising inventories. Now that the lockdown is being lifted in a phased manner, there is a possibility of revival in coming few quarters.
However, prices are expected to remain on the muted side until there is a major surge in demand or sharp off-loading in inventory volume. This has put a heavy toll on the stocks and metal index corrected around 65 percent from 2018 highs and made its bottom in March 2020. Stocks like Tata Steel, Hindalco and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) are positioned at attractive valuations and might give good returns over the time.
Gold Updates: Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices rose to a more than a one-week high on bleak economic projections from the US Federal Reserve.
Asia stocks snap winning streak: Asian shares retreated on Thursday as a gloomy outlook from the US Federal Reserve challenged market optimism on the global economy, while bonds rallied on speculation that yet more stimulus would be needed to ensure recovery, reported Reuters.
Open Interest Data:
Nifty Pharma Index fell 1 percent led by the Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's:
S&P's rating a relief for markets, shows belief in long-term story: Experts
S&P expects India to maintain sound net external position and its stable outlook assumed marked fall in India fiscal gap post FY21.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading near the day's low level with Nifty around 10000 level.
Rupee trades lower: Indian rupee is trading lower at 75.81 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.