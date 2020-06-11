Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty holds 10K; IT stocks under pressure

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited – Investment Advisor:

Metal sector is struggling with over-supply, lower demand, thus leading to low prices of metals and continuously rising inventories. Now that the lockdown is being lifted in a phased manner, there is a possibility of revival in coming few quarters.

However, prices are expected to remain on the muted side until there is a major surge in demand or sharp off-loading in inventory volume. This has put a heavy toll on the stocks and metal index corrected around 65 percent from 2018 highs and made its bottom in March 2020. Stocks like Tata Steel, Hindalco and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) are positioned at attractive valuations and might give good returns over the time.