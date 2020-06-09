Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 10,250; IndusInd Bank jumps 5%

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:

In last couple of sessions, many stocks from the broader markets have witnessed price upmove with good volumes and hence, we are likely to see a continuation of some stock specific upmoves in the near term. The intraday support for the index is placed around 10080 and traders are advised use intraday declines as buying opportunities. For a near term perspective, 9900 remains a key support and till this is intact, it would be prudent to keep a buy on dip approach and trade with a positive bias.

On the higher side, 10350 is the immediate hurdle for Nifty which is the ‘200 SMA’ on the weekly charts. However, we expect that the index would surpass this hurdle soon and approach 10500-10600 zone.