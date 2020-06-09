Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 10,250; IndusInd Bank jumps 5%

Live now
Jun 09, 2020
highlights
Elgi Equipments invests in US company: Elgi Equipments share price rose 3 percent on June 9 after company's US unit Elgi Compressors USA Inc, has subscribed and made its first tranche of investment in an extent of USD 20,000 out of the proposed total investment of USD 1,00,000 in Class A and USD 5000 out of the proposed total investment of USD 25000 in Class B, shares, which represents 50% of the total capital of Compressed Air Solutions of Texas, LLC.
At 11:32 IST, the Sensex was up 294.67 points or 0.86% at 34665.25, and the Nifty was up 85.50 points or 0.84% at 10253.
Rupee trades higher: Indian rupee is trading higher at 75.47 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Buzzing Stock: PVR share price was down more than 2 percent a day after the multiplex chain reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the March quarter. Its revenue from operations during the March quarter stood at Rs 645.13 crore against Rs 837.63 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company posted a net profit of Rs 46.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, PVR said in a BSE filing.
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Nifty needs to keep above 10,100 for the day as that would be the support level to watch out for. If we break that, we could see a drop to levels between 9,900-9,950. On the upside, we need to go past 10,350 to resume the uptrend. This could take the markets to 10,500. We could have days where there is less movement and volatility.
Inox Leisure falls 5%: Inox Leisure share price shed over 5 percent on June 9 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of 82.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
In last couple of sessions, many stocks from the broader markets have witnessed price upmove with good volumes and hence, we are likely to see a continuation of some stock specific upmoves in the near term. The intraday support for the index is placed around 10080 and traders are advised use intraday declines as buying opportunities. For a near term perspective, 9900 remains a key support and till this is intact, it would be prudent to keep a buy on dip approach and trade with a positive bias.
On the higher side, 10350 is the immediate hurdle for Nifty which is the ‘200 SMA’ on the weekly charts. However, we expect that the index would surpass this hurdle soon and approach 10500-10600 zone.