    June 02, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

    Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,381.17-185.24 -0.33%
      Nifty 5016,522.750.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank35,620.800.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 16,522.75 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Jun 02, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      JSW Steel569.5018.25 +3.31%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Auto3,720.10-144.00 -3.73%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2593.5517.95 +0.70%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12443.75-160.75 -1.28%


    • June 02, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Jamie Dimon says brace for US economic 'hurricane' due to inflation:

      Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession.

      Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs.

      "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented. "Right now, it's kind of sunny, things are doing fine. Everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way. We just don't know if it's a minor one or Superstorm Sandy," he added.

    • June 02, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 75 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,432 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

    • June 02, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      US Markets: Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Wednesday as investors bet that the latest economic data would do nothing to push the Federal Reserve off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming run-away inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176.89 points, or 0.54%, to 32,813.23, the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points, or 0.75%, to 4,101.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.93 points, or 0.72%, to 11,994.46.

    • June 02, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Peter Thiel's famous quote about the stock market.

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Peter Thiel's famous quote about the stock market.
    • June 02, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

