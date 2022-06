June 03, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Market Closing Update

The benchmark indices ended moderately lower amid volatile session, while the broader space was under selling pressure. The BSE Sensex fell more than 600 points from day's high to end with 49 points loss at 55,769.23, and the Nifty50 shed 44 points to 16,584.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have fallen 1.6 percent and 0.86 percent respectively. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank were top losers, whereas Reilance Industries extended gains on Friday as well, followed by Infosys, L&T, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma.