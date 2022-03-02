Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the red at pre-opening, Nifty below 16,800; pharma stocks in focus

March 02, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Stocks in the News

Vedant Fashions: Company reports 24% jump in net profit. Ethnic wear brand Manyavar operator clocked healthy 24.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 127.8 crore on strong sales and operating income in the quarter ended December 2021. Revenue during the quarter grew by 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 384.8 crore. The company registered 24.5 percent YoY growth in EBITDA at Rs 191.5 crore for the quarter.

Panacea Biotec: Firm to sell pharma formulation brands to Mankind Pharma. The pharmaceutical company will sell the pharmaceutical formulation brands of its subsidiary to Mankind Pharma. The total value of the transaction is Rs 1,872 crore. The company and its material subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma (PBPL) have entered into definitive agreements for the said transaction. This stake sale is in line with the company's strategic plan to become debt free and focus on exports of pharmaceutical formulations in US and other international markets besides the vaccine business in global markets.

DB Realty: SC allows DB Realty to develop land in Mumbai. The Supreme Court has allowed a real estate company to develop land in Mumbai. With this decision, the freehold vacant land approximately 22,000 square meters situated in a commercial zone in Mumbai is now available to its subsidiary Esteem Properties for development. The company intends to develop the subject land into a 2 million square feet (leasable area) grade A office space in the next 3 years.

Infibeam Avenues. Infibeam Avenues' CFO resigns. Hiren Padhya has resigned as a Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has given resignation to pursue a career outside the company.

Care Ratings: Company sees block deal. CARE Ratings: Pari Washington India Master Fund bought 0.42 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on February 25. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 7.56 percent, up against 7.14 percent earlier.

Easy Trip Planners: Company sees huge block deal. Nomura Singapore acquired 6 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on the BSE. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 275 per share.