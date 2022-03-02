Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the red at pre-opening, Nifty below 16,800; pharma stocks in focus

Check out all the latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Nomura maintains buy call on Dr Reddy's Labs, target of Rs 5,552 per share
Oil jumps 3% on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to lead to a surge in oil prices
US Markets end sharply lower, Dow Jones falls over a percent
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,629.30
|-617.98
|-1.10%
|Nifty 50
|16,593.10
|-200.80
|-1.20%
|Nifty Bank
|35,381.90
|-823.40
|-2.27%
Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Labs: Sales to Russia accounted for 8-9% and Ukraine 2% of revenues in the recent past. Ruble depreciation against rupee impact on EBITDA and earnings seen at 7-8% & 9-10% for FY23-24. Margin of Russian operations might have contracted to single digits or to low double digits at best. Its increased hedges against Ruble may negate some impact over the next 12 months. Constructive on stock and current weakness presents an opportunity to accumulate. Constructive view is driven by strength in other businesses. Maintain buy call with target of Rs 5,552 per share.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Yesterday, US markets fell more than 1.5% while UK, French and German markets fell by 1.7%/3.9%/3.8% respectively. Asian Stocks are also trading in a negative territory in the early Wednesday trade. Oil prices rose around 3% on Wednesday as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments. Some of the stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Route Mobile (successfully completed the acquisition of MR Messaging FZE), Panacea Biotec (selling the pharmaceutical formulations brands of its subsidiary to Mankind Pharma), Vipul Organics (will issue one bonus share for every four shares held by shareholders).
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty50 are 16200 and 17000 respectively. Bank Nifty's immediate support and resistance are at 35800 and 36800 respectively.
Stocks in the News
Vedant Fashions: Company reports 24% jump in net profit. Ethnic wear brand Manyavar operator clocked healthy 24.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 127.8 crore on strong sales and operating income in the quarter ended December 2021. Revenue during the quarter grew by 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 384.8 crore. The company registered 24.5 percent YoY growth in EBITDA at Rs 191.5 crore for the quarter.
Panacea Biotec: Firm to sell pharma formulation brands to Mankind Pharma. The pharmaceutical company will sell the pharmaceutical formulation brands of its subsidiary to Mankind Pharma. The total value of the transaction is Rs 1,872 crore. The company and its material subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma (PBPL) have entered into definitive agreements for the said transaction. This stake sale is in line with the company's strategic plan to become debt free and focus on exports of pharmaceutical formulations in US and other international markets besides the vaccine business in global markets.
DB Realty: SC allows DB Realty to develop land in Mumbai. The Supreme Court has allowed a real estate company to develop land in Mumbai. With this decision, the freehold vacant land approximately 22,000 square meters situated in a commercial zone in Mumbai is now available to its subsidiary Esteem Properties for development. The company intends to develop the subject land into a 2 million square feet (leasable area) grade A office space in the next 3 years.
Infibeam Avenues. Infibeam Avenues' CFO resigns. Hiren Padhya has resigned as a Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has given resignation to pursue a career outside the company.
Care Ratings: Company sees block deal. CARE Ratings: Pari Washington India Master Fund bought 0.42 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on February 25. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 7.56 percent, up against 7.14 percent earlier.
Easy Trip Planners: Company sees huge block deal. Nomura Singapore acquired 6 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on the BSE. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 275 per share.
Oil prices
Oil prices rose on Wednesday as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments and some traders opted to avoid Russian supplies in an already tight market. Brent crude futures climbed $3.55, or 3.4%, to $108.52 a barrel at 0135 GMT, scaling highs not seen since July 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $3.75, or 3.6%, to $107.16, after peaking at $107.55 in early trade, the highest since July 28, 2014.
US Markets: Wall Street ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with financial stocks bearing much of the damage for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened and stirred anxiety among investors. Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell, led by financials, down 3.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.76% to end at 33,294.95 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55% to 4,306.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59% to 13,532.46.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 147 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,560 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
