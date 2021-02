February 26, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

16 new stocks set to trade in F&O market begining today

Sixteen stocks are set to trade in the futures and options (F&O) market from the March series, starting tomorrow. The F&O list is close to about 146 stocks as of now and from tomorrow this number will be 156.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, IRCTC, L&T Technology Services, L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Navin Fluorine, Nippon Life, Pfizer, PI Industries and Trent are the new entrants.