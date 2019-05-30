Market Live: Sensex up over 200 pts, Nifty above 11,900; PSU banks in focus

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Citi on Havells

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 850 from Rs 886 per share

Q4 revenue below estimates due to the slowdown in demand

Credit Suisse on Havells

Maintain neutral, target cut to Rs 720 from Rs 780 per share

Weak quarter across segments; Lloyd faces severe pressure

Nomura on Havells

Maintain neutral, target at Rs 750 per share

Earnings miss due to demand slowdown & delayed start of summer

HSBC on Havells

Retain buy, target raised to Rs 775 from Rs 765 per share

Weak Q4 was predominantly due to disappointing Lloyd segment

Jefferies on Havells

Maintain buy rating, target at 830 per share

Delayed summer impacts Lloyd; core growth robust

CLSA on Havells

Outperform rating, target cut to Rs 780 from Rs 815 per share

Seasonality impacts Lloyd’s, ECD performance

Macquarie on Cadila Health

Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 340 from Rs 372 per share

Lower FY20/21 EPS estimates by 13%/12%, build in OAI for Moraiya

Nomura on Cadila

Maintain buy, target at Rs 426 per share

Operating performance below estimates

Credit Suisse on Cadila Health

Maintain neutral, target cut to Rs 283 from Rs 330 per share

Weak outlook with earnings flat for the next four years

Citi on Cadila Health

Sell call, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 330 per share

In-line result though guidance underwhelming

CLSA on M&M

Downgrade to underperform from buy, target cut to Rs 690 from 850 per share

Waning tractor demand, legacy SUVs under pressure

Jefferies on M&M

Hold rating, target at Rs 780 per share

Beat in revenue & EBITDA; multiple headwinds remain

Citi on M&M

Maintain neutral, target cut to Rs 720 from Rs 740 per share

Peaking tractor cycle makes it difficult to be positive

Macquarie on United Spirits

Maintain neutral, target at Rs 583 per share

Pressure on gross margin may continue in near term

CLSA on Power Grid

Delay in HVDC project & dwindling visibility worry

Large year-end adjustments make Q4 incomparable

Citi on Power Grid

Buy rating, target at Rs 219 per share

Capex guidance does not factor capex on new projects

Credit Suisse on TTK Prestige

Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target raised to Rs 6,000 from 5,833 per share

Cut FY20/21 earnings by 4-9%

Management sees no challenge in maintaining current margin