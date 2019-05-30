App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Presented By
May 30, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex up over 200 pts, Nifty above 11,900; PSU banks in focus

On the sectoral front, energy, infra, IT and pharma are trading with marginal gains.

highlights

  • May 30, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty above 11,900 level.

    At 10:31 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 228.45 points or 0.58% at 39730.50, and the Nifty up 57.90 points or 0.49% at 11919. About 1132 shares have advanced, 809 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged. 

  • May 30, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Manpasand Beverages Under Pressure for Fourth Day in a Row

    Shares of Manpasand Beverages plummeted 10 percent intraday, hitting another 52-week low, after the officials of the company arrested for GST fraud were reportedly denied bail.

    According to CNBC-TV18 sources, the company's Managing Director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar, who were arrested following a raid by the CGST Commissionerate Vadodara-II sleuths on May 23, have been denied bail.

    On May 23, the CGST Commissionerate conducted multi-locational searches across various premises of Manpasand Beverages.

  • May 30, 10:11 AM (IST)

    Fitch said Indian steel companies' profit margin will moderate in FY20.

  • May 30, 10:03 AM (IST)

    United Spirits falls nearly 4%: Shares of United Spirits shed nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday on the back of weak set for numbers for Q4FY19.

  • May 30, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals tanked nearly 6 percent after the company reported a 71.6 percent decline in profit for the quarter ended March 2019.

  • May 30, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Dollar update: The dollar held steady against its key rivals on Thursday as escalating Sino-US trade tensions forced investors to take shelter in safe-haven assets, including government bonds.

  • May 30, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices climbed on Thursday after an industry report showed a decline in US crude inventories that exceeded analyst expectations.

  • May 30, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market opens: It is flat opening for the Indian indices with Nifty around 11,900 ahead of F&O expiry of May series.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 36.91 points or 0.09% at 39538.96, and the Nifty up 14.60 points or 0.12% at 11875.70. About 511 shares have advanced, 349 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged. 

    Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, RIL, West Coast Paper are some of the major gainers in the early trade, while losers are Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, ONGC, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, UPL, Glenmark Pharma, BEL, United Spirits and Hero Motocorp

    On the sectoral front, energy, infra, IT and pharma are trading with marginal gains.

  • May 30, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • May 30, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.72 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.83.

  • May 30, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on May 30.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 47.27 points or 0.12% at 39549.32, and the Nifty up 29.60 points or 0.25% at 11890.70.

  • May 30, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade lower: Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses on Thursday as rhetoric from Beijing and Washington over trade matters kept alive investor concerns about the tariff war's impact on global economic growth.

  • May 30, 08:26 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Citi on Havells
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 850 from Rs 886 per share
    Q4 revenue below estimates due to the slowdown in demand

    Credit Suisse on Havells
    Maintain neutral, target cut to Rs 720 from Rs 780 per share
    Weak quarter across segments; Lloyd faces severe pressure

    Nomura on Havells
    Maintain neutral, target at Rs 750 per share
    Earnings miss due to demand slowdown & delayed start of summer

    HSBC on Havells
    Retain buy, target raised to Rs 775 from Rs 765 per share
    Weak Q4 was predominantly due to disappointing Lloyd segment 

    Jefferies on Havells
    Maintain buy rating, target at 830 per share
    Delayed summer impacts Lloyd; core growth robust

    CLSA on Havells 
    Outperform rating, target cut to Rs 780 from Rs 815 per share
    Seasonality impacts Lloyd’s, ECD performance

    Macquarie on Cadila Health
    Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 340 from Rs 372 per share
    Lower FY20/21 EPS estimates by 13%/12%, build in OAI for Moraiya

    Nomura on Cadila
    Maintain buy, target at Rs 426 per share 
    Operating performance below estimates

    Credit Suisse on Cadila Health
    Maintain neutral, target cut to Rs 283 from Rs 330 per share
    Weak outlook with earnings flat for the next four years

    Citi on Cadila Health
    Sell call, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 330 per share
    In-line result though guidance underwhelming

    CLSA on M&M
    Downgrade to underperform from buy, target cut to Rs 690 from 850 per share
    Waning tractor demand, legacy SUVs under pressure

    Jefferies on M&M
    Hold rating, target at Rs 780 per share
    Beat in revenue & EBITDA; multiple headwinds remain

    Citi on M&M
    Maintain neutral, target cut to Rs 720 from Rs 740 per share
    Peaking tractor cycle makes it difficult to be positive

    Macquarie on United Spirits
    Maintain neutral, target at Rs 583 per share
    Pressure on gross margin may continue in near term

    CLSA on Power Grid
    Delay in HVDC project & dwindling visibility worry
    Large year-end adjustments make Q4 incomparable

    Citi on Power Grid
    Buy rating, target at Rs 219 per share
    Capex guidance does not factor capex on new projects

    Credit Suisse on TTK Prestige
    Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target raised to Rs 6,000 from 5,833 per share
    Cut FY20/21 earnings by 4-9% 
    Management sees no challenge in maintaining current margin

  • May 30, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends lower: US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing just above key support levels, as worries that a lengthy US-China trade war would crimp global growth pushed investors into the safety of government bonds.

  • May 30, 07:59 AM (IST)

  • May 30, 07:48 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 1 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,865-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • May 30, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.