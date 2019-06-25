App
Jun 25, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty flat in pre-opening, Sensex gains 100 points; rupee opens marginally higher

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • Jun 25, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.32 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.35.

  • Jun 25, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading flat.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 106.72 points or 0.27% at 39229.68, and the Nifty down 2.10 points or 0.02% at 11697.60.

  • Jun 25, 08:52 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Citi on Emami
    Buy rating, cut target to Rs 340 from Rs 435 per share
    See promoter stake sale to avoid any invocation by lenders

    CLSA on Realty
    Rate cuts & govt support can lift home buyer sentiment
    Affordability has improved notably & should help the buyer confidence
    Govt support of affordable housing has been strong
    Any steps in budget to mid-income segments will be keenly watched
    Like Godrej Properties, Sobha & Oberoi Realty

    CLSA on steel
    Sell call on Tata Steel, target at Rs 395 per share
    Sell call on JSW Steel, target at Rs 225 per share
    Steel prices under pressure, risk to earnings & steep valuations
    Expect ore prices to peak in Q3CY19 & ease materially over Q4CY19 & q1cy20
    Rising ore prices should weaken cost support hopes for steel
    See downside risk to our below-consensus estimates
    Tata Steel & JSW Steel trading at steep EV/EBITDA & PB premium to global peers

    Goldman Sachs on metals
    Flat steel prices in India & in the region remain soft 
    Input costs continue to trend up, leading to softer spreads
    Regional spreads are now at lowest levels since May 2017
    Domestic long steel prices down 9% in 3 months partly on weak demand 
    Maintain buy on Tata Steel & neutral on JSW Steel

    Morgan Stanley on telecom
    Jio's broadband subscriber addition rate stabilised at 8- 9 m/Mth 
    Jio commands 57% share in broadband data subs as of April
    Airtel & Vodafone Idea saw weakish trends of broadband subs additions 

    Jefferies strategy
    Unable to extend that enthusiasm towards the markets
    Global growth continues to slow, but quality stocks have made a strong comeback
    Favourable trade war & FOMC outcome with strong July could boost EM rally
    Given the risk to global growth, longer term outlook for equities remains challenging
    Consensus expects MSCI AC earnings growth at 2.5% in 2019 & 9.3% in 2020
    MSCI Asia Ex-Japan's earnings growth to be -4.2% in 2019
    Within Asia, India, Philippines & China will witness the highest earnings growth

  • Jun 25, 08:41 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly six-years on Tuesday as the dollar sat near multi-month lows and the announcement of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran boosted interest in the safe-haven metal.

  • Jun 25, 08:26 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude.

  • Jun 25, 07:56 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit this week.

  • Jun 25, 07:45 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 7 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,723-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 25, 07:42 AM (IST)

  • Jun 25, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

