Market Live: Nifty flat in pre-opening, Sensex gains 100 points; rupee opens marginally higher

Citi on Emami

Buy rating, cut target to Rs 340 from Rs 435 per share

See promoter stake sale to avoid any invocation by lenders

CLSA on Realty

Rate cuts & govt support can lift home buyer sentiment

Affordability has improved notably & should help the buyer confidence

Govt support of affordable housing has been strong

Any steps in budget to mid-income segments will be keenly watched

Like Godrej Properties, Sobha & Oberoi Realty

CLSA on steel

Sell call on Tata Steel, target at Rs 395 per share

Sell call on JSW Steel, target at Rs 225 per share

Steel prices under pressure, risk to earnings & steep valuations

Expect ore prices to peak in Q3CY19 & ease materially over Q4CY19 & q1cy20

Rising ore prices should weaken cost support hopes for steel

See downside risk to our below-consensus estimates

Tata Steel & JSW Steel trading at steep EV/EBITDA & PB premium to global peers

Goldman Sachs on metals

Flat steel prices in India & in the region remain soft

Input costs continue to trend up, leading to softer spreads

Regional spreads are now at lowest levels since May 2017

Domestic long steel prices down 9% in 3 months partly on weak demand

Maintain buy on Tata Steel & neutral on JSW Steel

Morgan Stanley on telecom

Jio's broadband subscriber addition rate stabilised at 8- 9 m/Mth

Jio commands 57% share in broadband data subs as of April

Airtel & Vodafone Idea saw weakish trends of broadband subs additions

Jefferies strategy

Unable to extend that enthusiasm towards the markets

Global growth continues to slow, but quality stocks have made a strong comeback

Favourable trade war & FOMC outcome with strong July could boost EM rally

Given the risk to global growth, longer term outlook for equities remains challenging

Consensus expects MSCI AC earnings growth at 2.5% in 2019 & 9.3% in 2020

MSCI Asia Ex-Japan's earnings growth to be -4.2% in 2019

Within Asia, India, Philippines & China will witness the highest earnings growth