Market Live: Nifty flat in pre-opening, Sensex gains 100 points; rupee opens marginally higher

Jun 25, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 69.32 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.35.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading flat.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 106.72 points or 0.27% at 39229.68, and the Nifty down 2.10 points or 0.02% at 11697.60.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Citi on Emami
Buy rating, cut target to Rs 340 from Rs 435 per share
See promoter stake sale to avoid any invocation by lenders
CLSA on Realty
Rate cuts & govt support can lift home buyer sentiment
Affordability has improved notably & should help the buyer confidence
Govt support of affordable housing has been strong
Any steps in budget to mid-income segments will be keenly watched
Like Godrej Properties, Sobha & Oberoi Realty
CLSA on steel
Sell call on Tata Steel, target at Rs 395 per share
Sell call on JSW Steel, target at Rs 225 per share
Steel prices under pressure, risk to earnings & steep valuations
Expect ore prices to peak in Q3CY19 & ease materially over Q4CY19 & q1cy20
Rising ore prices should weaken cost support hopes for steel
See downside risk to our below-consensus estimates
Tata Steel & JSW Steel trading at steep EV/EBITDA & PB premium to global peers
Goldman Sachs on metals
Flat steel prices in India & in the region remain soft
Input costs continue to trend up, leading to softer spreads
Regional spreads are now at lowest levels since May 2017
Domestic long steel prices down 9% in 3 months partly on weak demand
Maintain buy on Tata Steel & neutral on JSW Steel
Morgan Stanley on telecom
Jio's broadband subscriber addition rate stabilised at 8- 9 m/Mth
Jio commands 57% share in broadband data subs as of April
Airtel & Vodafone Idea saw weakish trends of broadband subs additions
Jefferies strategy
Unable to extend that enthusiasm towards the markets
Global growth continues to slow, but quality stocks have made a strong comeback
Favourable trade war & FOMC outcome with strong July could boost EM rally
Given the risk to global growth, longer term outlook for equities remains challenging
Consensus expects MSCI AC earnings growth at 2.5% in 2019 & 9.3% in 2020
MSCI Asia Ex-Japan's earnings growth to be -4.2% in 2019
Within Asia, India, Philippines & China will witness the highest earnings growth
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; LIC Housing, L&T top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 9 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,725-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Gold Update: Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly six-years on Tuesday as the dollar sat near multi-month lows and the announcement of fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran boosted interest in the safe-haven metal.
Stocks in the news: SBI Life, TCS, Infosys, Axis Bank, Eris Life, IFCI, Piramal Enterprises
Axis Bank | Eris Life | IFCI | Piramal Enterprises | BHEL | L&T Technology Services and HEG are stocks which are in the news today.
Crude Update: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market ended a rangebound session in the negative on June 24 with the Nifty 50 closing a tad below 11,700 levels. However, the index managed to hold the lows made multiple times near 11,630-11,640 levels.
Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as losses by healthcare companies overshadowed gains in the technology sector, while investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit this week.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 7 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,723-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.