Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,500, Sensex falls 100 pts; Cipla, Lakshmi Vilas Bank in focus

Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on the back of subdued global cues.

The Sensex is down 118.54 points or 0.31% at 38704.03, and the Nifty down 34.90 points or 0.30% at 11477.50. About 442 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.

Cipla, Yes Bank, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Tata Steel are the top losers on the Nifty.

Among sectors, buying seen in the IT and energy space, while auto, bank, metal, pharma are under some pressure.