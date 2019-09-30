Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,500, Sensex falls 100 pts; Cipla, Lakshmi Vilas Bank in focus

Live now
Sep 30, 2019 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian shares trade mixed:
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Opens: It is a negative start for the Indian indices on the back of subdued global cues.
The Sensex is down 118.54 points or 0.31% at 38704.03, and the Nifty down 34.90 points or 0.30% at 11477.50. About 442 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.
Cipla, Yes Bank, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Tata Steel are the top losers on the Nifty.
Among sectors, buying seen in the IT and energy space, while auto, bank, metal, pharma are under some pressure.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 70.42 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.56.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session on September 30.
At 09:04 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 25.18 points or 0.06% at 38797.39, and the Nifty down 9.40 points or 0.08% at 11503.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged higher on Monday, rebounding from a two-week low in the previous session, although gains were checked by concerns about the outlook for the global economy.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to negative note on September 30 following cautious start by its Asian peers as investors looked to how Chinese financial markets will react to the news the US administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
Asian shares trade mixed: Asian shares and the Chinese yuan were off to a cautious start on Monday as investors looked to how Chinese financial markets will react to the news the US administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 8.5 points loss or 0.07 percent.
Wall Street ends higher on Friday: US stocks fell on Friday after reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, raising worries about a further escalation in the US-China trade war.
Reliance Capital | Kajaria Ceramics | Glenmark Pharma | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Syndicate Bank and Voltas are among stocks which are in news today.