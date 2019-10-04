App
Oct 04, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 11,350 ahead of RBI policy; HDFC, Hero Moto top gainers

The Indian market traded on a positive note ahead of the RBI policy with Sensex up over 200 points. HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta were leading among Sensex gainers.

highlights

  • Oct 04, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Gold price today: Gold prices witnessed profit-taking in December futures trade on October 4 after registering a rally of more than 1 percent in the previous trading session. However, in the international markets, prices remain firm amid expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

  • Oct 04, 10:32 AM (IST)

    IndusInd Bank climbs 3%

    After four straight sessions of losses, shares of IndusInd Bank climbed 3 percent on BSE in the morning trade on October 4. The stock rose after the global financial firm Citi maintained a buy recommendation, with a target price of Rs 1,980, saying the asset quality was holding up but NPA coverage was likely to increase.

  • Oct 04, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Rupee update: Rupee traded with mild gains ahead of RBI policy rate decision. The Indian currency traded 8 paise higher at 70.82 per dollar around 0945 hours IST.

  • Oct 04, 09:37 AM (IST)

    Market update: The hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India is keeping the Indian market aloft.  Around 0935 hours, the 30-share Sensex was 210 points up at 38,317, while the Nifty index was 53 points up at 11,367.

  • Oct 04, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Market update: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded with healthy gains, supported by bank, financial and IT heavyweights. Yes Bank shares jumped 5 percent, followed by IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC, each trading higher by over a percent.

  • Oct 04, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market update: The Indian market opened in the green ahead of RBI's policy meet outcome. The central bank is likely to go for the fifth consecutive rate cut. Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and State Bank of India were among the top gainers in the Sensex index.

  • Oct 04, 09:08 AM (IST)

    The pre-opening session began on a positive note for the Indian market. The key indices Sensex and Nifty showed healthy gains, in line with most Asian peers. 

  • Oct 04, 08:25 AM (IST)

    RBI monetary policy: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to go for yet another rate cut on October 4, the fifth in a row, as inflation is within the comfort zone and the need to boost the economy is pressing. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already hinted that benign inflation provides room for further monetary policy easing while space for fiscal space is limited.

