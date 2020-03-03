Market Live: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty above 11,300; ZEE, Sun Pharma top gainers

Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,200.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 489.93 points or 1.28% at 38,633.95, and the Nifty up 158.30 points or 1.42% at 11,291.10. About 562 shares have advanced, 102 shares declined, and 19 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, IOC, Bharti Airtel, UPL and ONGC are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank.