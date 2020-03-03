Market Live: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty above 11,300; ZEE, Sun Pharma top gainers

Live now
Mar 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: The share price of gas distribution companies including Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Gujarat Gas and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 3-7 percent in early trade on March 3 after foreign research house Jefferies maintained its bullish view on the stocks. The research house maintained a hold call on IGL as valuations are rich and kept target at Rs 470 per share. Meanwhile, both MGL and Gujarat Gas got buy ratings from the brokerage with target price of Rs 1,410 and Rs 360, respectively.
Traders on Monday piled into bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver a big dose of stimulus starting this month amid concerns over the economic impact of Coronavirus.
Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Lupin: Lupin share price gained nearly 3 percent on March 3 as brokerages expect an upside of up to 50 percent in the stock. Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 810 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call with a target at Rs 948 per share.
Hero Moto reports weak Feb sales nos: The share price jumped 2.5 percent on March 3 despite weak sales number for the month of February. The company's February 2020 sales fell 19.3 percent to 4,98,242 units against 6,17,215 units in the year ago period.
Citi maintains buy on Voltas: Voltas share price added 4 percent on March 3 after broking house Citi maintained buy with a target of Rs 794 per share.
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices with Nifty above 11,200.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 489.93 points or 1.28% at 38,633.95, and the Nifty up 158.30 points or 1.42% at 11,291.10. About 562 shares have advanced, 102 shares declined, and 19 shares are unchanged.
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, IOC, Bharti Airtel, UPL and ONGC are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank.
A long-range negative candle was formed on March 2 within a high low range of 11,433-11,036. This shows weakness with high volatility in the market.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 28 paise at 72.46 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 72.74.