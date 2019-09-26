Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty holds 11,500, Sensex up 300 pts ahead of F&O expiry

Live now
Sep 26, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA:
TCS gets order from Voyager Alliance Credit Union:
AstraZeneca Pharma gets permission from DCGI:
Rupee at day's high:
Credit Suisse maintains outperform on L&T:
Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 115 crore:
Dilip Buildcon emerges lowest bidder:
GSK Pharma slips 5% after suspension of sale of ranitidine products:
Nifty above 11,550:
Sterlite Technologies nearly 4%:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street gains:
Asian stocks edge higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
D-Street Buzz: Bank, metal stocks gain led by ICICI Bank, Hindalco; SBI most active
The top Nifty50 gainers include Hindalco, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers are YES Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA: Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clobetasol Propionate Lotion, (US RLD - Clobex Lotion), 0.05%.
TCS gets order from Voyager Alliance Credit Union: Manchester-based Voyager Alliance Credit Union has selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Core Banking as the core platform for its digital transformation. The implementation also covers its associate entity, Retail Credit Union.
Five factors that have helped Sensex rebound over 500 points
Experts say the index is likely to see a strong hurdle at 11,600-11,650 and if it breaches that, then there could be a massive rally towards 11,800-11,900.
AstraZeneca Pharma gets permission from DCGI: Share price of AstraZeneca Pharma rose more than 4 percent on September 26 after company received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to brief media after meeting private banks and financial institutions today at around 7-7:30 pm.
'Rally can reverse course if not supported by positive corporate commentary post Dec quarter'
Liquidity-driven rallies can reverse quickly if not backed by positive corporate commentary. Festive season demand of November-December 2019 holds the key here, Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer, Validus Wealth, said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.
Rupee at day's high: The Indian rupee is trading at day's high level at 70.87 per dollar on the back of positive trend in the domestic equities.
Credit Suisse downgrades Jubilant Foodworks: Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell 5.5 percent on September 26 after foreign research house Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and also cut target to Rs 1,200 per share.