Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on expiry day, strength likely above 11,695

The Nifty gained strength from the word go and traded higher through September 26, though there was volatility on account of the expiry day for the monthly derivatives contracts. The hope of a likely trade deal between the US and China and fall in crude prices lifted the sentiment.

The index recouped most of the previous day's losses and closed above 11,550 levels, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating a positive trend in the coming session.

Experts say the momentum may remain positive and if the index breaks 11,695, a crucial resistance levels, then it may move towards its earlier record high.

The Nifty opened higher at 11,469.85 and maintained positive bias to hit an intraday high of 11,610.85. The index closed 131 points, or 1.15 percent, higher at 11,571.20.

"The Nifty50 registered a bullish candle on expiry session, as it reversed all the losses witnessed on September 25, which can be considered as a positive sign, as the index bounced back from the right technical support point placed around 11,400 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said it appeared that at recent high of 11,695, this counter encountered selling pressure after hitting a resistance point of a downsloping trend line which is in progress from the June highs of 12,103 levels.

Hence, the index would have to breakout above the resistance point of the said trend line, placed at around 11,692, to confirm its strength, Mohammad said.

On such a breakout, an initial target of 11,790 could be expected, whereas on the downsides, a close below 11,416 can induce more weakness in the index, he said.

Mohammad advised traders to continue to hold on to their long positions, with a stop loss below 11,416 on closing basis, whereas fresh longs should be considered on a fresh breakout above 11,695 levels.

The India VIX moved up by 1.07 percent to 16.34 levels.

Since it is the beginning of the new series, option data is scattered at various strike prices. Maximum put open interest is at 11,000, followed by 11,400 strike, while maximum call open interest is at 12,000, followed by 11,500 strike.

Put writing was seen at 11,400 and 11,000 strike, while call writing was seen at 11,800, followed by 11,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range for the Nifty between 11,300 and 12,000.

The Bank Nifty opened positive and witnessed sharp upmove towards 30,700 levels in initial hour of the session. It remained highly volatile, as it traded in a wider range of 29,600-30,700 but closed near 30,000 levels.

The index gained 1.52 percent to close at 30,013.30 and formed a bullish candle with a long upper shadow.