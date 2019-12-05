Market Live: Indices at day's low, Nifty around 12K, Sensex down 100 pts; Zee Ent gains 6%

Anagha Deodhar, Economist - ICICI Securities:

The MPC's decision to pause is indeed surprising. This review marks a break from past trends as inflation concerns seem to have taken front-seat again.

Although they have stated that there is space for future action, I do not see rates going down by much in FY20 as inflation is expected to inch up sharply from here. The effectiveness of monetary policy in stimulating growth is limited in the current context.

The recent GDP data showed that government spending is the only strong leg of the economy currently. I think the government will let go of the deficit target this year and try to boost growth through increased spending. We could see more sector-specific relief and/or stimulus packages in the coming months.

Fiscal slippage is generally perceived negatively by MPC. However, in the current context, I think MPC will be more tolerant of fiscal slippage and continue with accommodative cycle.