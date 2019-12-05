Market Live: Indices at day's low, Nifty around 12K, Sensex down 100 pts; Zee Ent gains 6%

Live now
Dec 05, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%
Anagha Deodhar, Economist - ICICI Securities:
The MPC's decision to pause is indeed surprising. This review marks a break from past trends as inflation concerns seem to have taken front-seat again.
Although they have stated that there is space for future action, I do not see rates going down by much in FY20 as inflation is expected to inch up sharply from here. The effectiveness of monetary policy in stimulating growth is limited in the current context.
The recent GDP data showed that government spending is the only strong leg of the economy currently. I think the government will let go of the deficit target this year and try to boost growth through increased spending. We could see more sector-specific relief and/or stimulus packages in the coming months.
Fiscal slippage is generally perceived negatively by MPC. However, in the current context, I think MPC will be more tolerant of fiscal slippage and continue with accommodative cycle.
Pennar Industries bags orders: Pennar Industries share price added 5 percent on December 5 after company bagged orders worth Rs 302 crore across its business verticals during the month of November 2019.
A rate cut generally augurs well for companies that are debt-laden (as it reduces interest cost), banks as well as, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as it brings down the cost of funds.
Brickwork Ratings has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Vodafone Idea from BWR A- to BWR BBB-.
Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer, Validus Wealth: The RBI MPC unanimously and shockingly left rates unchanged but maintained Accommodative stance against consensus market expectations of 25bps cut. Real GDP growth rate has been further downgraded by a whole 1 percent to 5 percent for FY20. MPC has mentioned that there is space for monetary policy action in future but felt it appropriate to pause now given the risks to inflation.
RBI would want banks to ensure maximum transmission of 135bps repo rate cuts done so far in CY19 as credit growth has now slumped to below deposit growth. Given the widening fiscal deficit concerns, G-Sec supply pressure and wider than average spreads we prefer good-quality Corporate Bonds over G-Secs. Any truce on the trade war and growth positives will benefit short vs long duration, which is our preferred strategy.
Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers: RBI’s rate pause and the second successive sharp downward revision of GDP estimate for FY20 have been surprising. More than flare in inflation, lack of transmission of rate cut seems to have been the bigger reason for the rate pause. We, however, expect RBI to resume rate cut in January'20. We also expect FY20 GDP growth to be better than RBI’s revised estimate.
Low global economic growth impacting India, says Chief Economic Advisor
India is being impacted by significantly low global economic growth, Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian said on December 5. “The global economy today is at one of its significantly low points. The current lull is particularly exasperated by a consistent attempt to downgrade the power of multilateralism,” he said.