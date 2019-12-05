D-Street Buzz: Nifty Metal underperforms dragged by JSPL; Zee Ent jumps 6%, VIX spikes

Indian stock market is trading in the flat territory post RBI's Accommodative stance in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20 keeping repo rates unchanged at 5.15 percent. Sensex is up 19.29 points or 0.05 percent at 40869.58, and the Nifty shed 1.40 points at 12041.80.

India VIX jumped 9 percent and is trading at 14.53 level.

Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down over 2 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power which is down 4 percent followed by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

Nifty PSU Bank shed close to a percent dragged by Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, OBC, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.

Rate sensitive stocks including auto are trading in the red. The top losers from the auto space include Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge and Exide Industries.

From the real estate space, the top drags are Phoenix Mills and Sunteck Realty while the top gainers are Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Zee Entertainment which jumped 6 percent followed by TCS, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Britannia Industries while the top losers include Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC AMC.

Nesco, Polycab India, Whirlpool, Gujarat Gas and Dixon Technologies have hit 52-week high on the NSE.

About 1089 shares have advanced, 1245 shares declined, and 168 shares are unchanged.