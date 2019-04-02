Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 9-16% return

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Tuesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 198 points to close at 38,871 while the Nifty50 rose higher by 45 points to close at 11,669 on Monday.

A positive opening is likely as Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading over 13 points higher. The futures traded around 11,747-odd levels.

US stocks rallied on Monday, starting off the second quarter on a strong note, as upbeat manufacturing numbers from China and the United States eased worries about slowing global growth, said a Reuters report.

Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the US Treasury market in nearly three months, it said.

The initial public offering of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), which operates under the Ministry of Railways, has been subscribed 18 percent on April 1.

Stocks in news:

Ashish Kacholia, who is an expert at spotting hidden treasures in the small and mid-cap universe, offloaded shares of Pokarna Ltd through bulk deals in NSE and BSE on Monday.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said it has increased vehicle prices by up to Rs 689 across models on account of mandatory high security registration plates from April 1.

Domestic pharma major Cipla on Monday said it has signed a binding agreement with Pulmatrix Inc for co-development and licensing opportunity for a new drug under development for an upfront consideration of $22 million.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Grasim Industries Ltd: Buy| LTP: 855.35| Target: Rs 935| Stop-Loss: Rs 820| Return 9.3%

Tinplate Company of India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 158.80| Target: Rs 185| Stop-Loss: Rs 150| Return 16.5%

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 2025| Target: Rs 2280 |Stop-Loss: Rs. 1950| Return 12%