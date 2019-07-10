Manpasand Beverages locked at 5% lower circuit after auditors resign

Manpasand Beverages shares were locked at 5 percent circuit at Rs 38.85 on July 10 after the statutory auditors resigned.

There were pending sell orders of 1,05,723 shares, with no buyers available on the BSE at 1109 hours IST.

Manpasand said it has received a resignation letter, on July 8, from Statutory Auditors Mehra Goel & Co, Chartered Accountants, stating their inability to continue as statutory auditors of the company.

While stating a reason for resignation, the auditor said as a part of the re-evaluation of client continuation, the firm has considered recent development, including action and investigation initiated by Goods and Services Tax authorities in relation to Manpasand and resignation of directors and company secretary of the company.