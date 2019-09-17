Manpasand Beverages falls 5% after company secretary resigns

Manpasand Beverages shares were locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 11.65 on September 17 following the resignation of the company secretary.

The share has lost 97.5 percent of its value in the last two years amid issues of corporate governance and weak earnings.

The drink-maker informed exchanges that the company Secretary and compliance officer Shailika Soni had resigned with immediate effect due to personal reasons. The resignation letter was dated September 10.