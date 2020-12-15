Majesco announces interim dividend at Rs 974/share; shares hit record high

live bse live

Shares of Majesco jumped 5 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,019 in the morning trade on December 15 after it informed exchanges that its board had approved the payment of interim dividend at Rs 974 per share.

"The board of directors at its meeting held on December 15, 2020, approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 19,480 percent i.e. Rs 974 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2020-21," the company said in a BSE filing.

The interim dividend payout will be for an amount of Rs 2,788.4 crore on a shareholder base of 2,85,77,939 shares.

The record date for the dividend is December 25 and the ex-dividend date is December 23. The earliest dividend payout, as per the company, will be on December 30.

Shares of Majesco traded at Rs 995, up 2.20 percent at 1045 hours.