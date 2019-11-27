App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra CIE share price jumps 4% after HSBC maintains buy

HSBC expects an earnings CAGR of over 22 percent for CY19-21. It has retained its buy call on the back of un-demanding valuations and strong long-term story.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Mahindra CIE Automotive jumped 4 percent intraday on November 27 after global research firm HSBC maintained a buy call on the stock but has cut target to Rs 230 from Rs 300 per share.

The firm is of the view that end-market demand has declined steeply in recent months while on the other hand key segments are likely to recover in the near term.

HSBC expects an earnings CAGR of over 22 percent for CY19-21. It has retained its buy call on the back of un-demanding valuations and strong long-term story.

Close

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.67 times. At 10:14 hrs Mahindra CIE Automotive was quoting at Rs 154.35, up Rs 6.20, or 4.18 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 156.30 and an intraday low of Rs 153.05.

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.