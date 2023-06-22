Lupin's much-awaited approval for gSpiriva is here; will it change the drug maker’s fortunes?

Lupin, in the recent years has witnessed a consistent pressure on margins which has been a drag on its financials, hence, analysts had pegged their hopes on crucial drug launches, like that of gSpiriva to improve the company's profitability.

Drug maker Lupin finally received the much-awaited final approval for gSpiriva, the generic of Spiriva, from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 21. Lupin received the final nod from the FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for the Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, a generic substitute for Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler, a bronchial asthma inhaler. It is worth noting that the approval comes ahead of the timeline predicted by Lupin's management during its March quarter earnings call....