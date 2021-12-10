Lupin launches diagnostics business in India

Mumbai-based pharma major Lupin Limited on December 10 announced the launch of its diagnostics business, with its subsidiary commencing operations in the country.

Lupin Diagnostics, a 100 percent subsidiary of Lupin Limited, has set up a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"With healthcare playing an increasingly important role, Lupin Diagnostics' goal is to provide quality diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers,” the company said.

With world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists, and stringent quality control protocols, Lupin Diagnostics would provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests, it said.

The tests “would include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and cytology, haematology, immunology, amongst others", it ssid.

The laboratory in Navi Mumbai will include all major diagnostics services, preventive health checkups, and a comprehensive range of tests, the statement noted.

All the processing will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centres.

Lupin was identifying franchisee partners willing to serve the needs of patients with a singular motto of “Quality & Care”, it said.

At 1.36 pm, shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 885.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.28 percent, while the Sensex was down 254.64 points, or 0.43 percent, at 58,552.49.