MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Lupin launches diagnostics business in India

Lupin Diagnostics, a 100 percent subsidiary of Lupin Limited, has set up a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai to offer services to doctors, patients and consumers

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST

Mumbai-based pharma major Lupin Limited on December 10 announced the launch of its diagnostics business, with its subsidiary commencing operations in the country.

Lupin Diagnostics, a 100 percent subsidiary of Lupin Limited, has set up a state-of-the-art 45,000 sq ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"With healthcare playing an increasingly important role, Lupin Diagnostics' goal is to provide quality diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers,” the company said.

With world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists, and stringent quality control protocols, Lupin Diagnostics would provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests, it said.

The tests “would include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and cytology, haematology, immunology, amongst others", it ssid.

Close

Related stories

The laboratory in Navi Mumbai will include all major diagnostics services, preventive health checkups, and a comprehensive range of tests, the statement noted.

All the processing will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centres.

Lupin was identifying franchisee partners willing to serve the needs of patients with a singular motto of “Quality & Care”, it said.

At 1.36 pm, shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 885.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.28 percent, while the Sensex was down 254.64 points, or 0.43 percent,  at 58,552.49.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lupin #Lupin Diagnostics
first published: Dec 10, 2021 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.