LIC IPO: Day 5: Open for subscription on Sunday too; Issue subscribed 1.66 times till now

LIC IPO:GEPL Capital recommends a 'subscribe' rating to the issue
Retail investors should apply for IPO, as this opportunity brings you the combination of market leader at cheaper valuations operating in double digit growth industry. LIC is India's leading life insurance company with 66 years' history of operations. Its name 'LIC' is commonly used as synonym for life insurance.
India’s insurance market is not underpenetrated but it is under-covered. LIC has an opportunity to capture on its strong brand recall and LIC operates in growth industry as it estimated that life insurance industry is set to grow at 16-17 percent CAGR till FY26. Hence one should consider to apply in LIC IPO.