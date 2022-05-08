English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 08, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

    LIC IPO: Day 5: Open for subscription on Sunday too; Issue subscribed 1.66 times till now

    LIC IPO: RBI has recommended all bank branches designated to handle ASBA applications to be kept open to public on Sunday, May 8,2022 and bids will be accepted between 10am to 7pm.

    • May 08, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      LIC IPO:GEPL Capital recommends a 'subscribe' rating to the issue
      Retail investors should apply for IPO, as this opportunity brings you the combination of market leader at cheaper valuations operating in double digit growth industry. LIC is India's leading life insurance company with 66 years' history of operations. Its name 'LIC' is commonly used as synonym for life insurance.
      India’s insurance market is not underpenetrated but it is under-covered. LIC has an opportunity to capture on its strong brand recall and LIC operates in growth industry as it estimated that life insurance industry is set to grow at 16-17 percent CAGR till FY26. Hence one should consider to apply in LIC IPO.

    • May 08, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

      LIC aims to improve its productivity by focusing upon omni-channel distribution network
      LIC's cost structure is lower than that of industry with total cost ratio (as % of total premium) at 14.2% (as of FY21) as against 15.1 percent for the industry and 16.9 percent for private players. Primary distribution channel for LIC's individual business is agency, which accounted for 96.2 percent of new business premium (NBP) for individual products as of Dec ‘21 while private players rely heavily on corporate channels. LIC has 13.4 lakh individual agents, 72 banca partners and 174 alternate channels. Its agent network accounted for 55 percent of total industry agent count as of FY21. Going ahead, LIC will likely to strengthen its omni-channel distribution network for individual products and increase its productivity.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 08, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      Shift towards non PAR products and increased transfer to shareholders a/c to drive profit growth : Angel One
      There has been more than an 800bps shift in product mix away from PAR products as a % of APE between FY2019 to 9MFY2022, which is expected to continue over the next few years. LIC still has significant scope in terms of achieving a more balanced product mix relative to private players.
      Against the current policy of transferring 5% of surplus in participating products to shareholders’ account, the company will start transferring 7.5% and 10.0% of 
      surplus to shareholders account from FY2023 and FY2025, which will bring LIC in line with other private players. For Non PAR products, LIC has already stated 
      transferring 100% of surplus to shareholders account from FY2022 (as compared to 5% earlier), which is in line with other private players.

    • May 08, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

      LIC IPO subscription status till May 07: Issue subscribed 1.66 times

      The issue is subscribed 1.66 times till the end of Day 4 (May 07) with the non-institutional investor portion also getting fully subscribed.
      The portion reserved for eligible policy holders was subscribed 4.67 times, reservation for eligible employees was subscribed 3.54 times, Retail Category was subscribed 1.46 times; the non-institutional category witnessed subscription of 1.08 times and qualified institutional buyers category saw subscription of 0.67 times.
      The offer has so far received bids for 26,83,16,685 shares against the offered 16,20,78,067 equity shares. Monday (May 09) is the last day to subscribe to the biggest IPO in the history of Indian markets.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.