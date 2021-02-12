MARKET NEWS

Key learnings for Indian investors from GameStop

The struggling video-game retailer GameStop hit by the pandemic saw its stock surge by over 1,000% following social media chatter on a stock trading discussion group. What was the impact of this event on Indian markets? Can a similar incident happen in India? Let's find out answers to all these questions in this panel discussion with R. Kalyanaraman, CEO, Espresso, Vinay Bharathwaj, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Stockal and Rajesh Cheruvu, CIO, Validus Wealth

