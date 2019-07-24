App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit jumps 59% to Rs 73 crore

It net NPA was down at Rs 2,322 crore versus Rs 2,420 crore, QoQ

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Karur Vysya Bank has reported 58.8 percent jump in its Q1FY20 net profit at Rs 72.9 crore against Rs 46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income of the company was at Rs 584 crore against Rs 583.6 crore.

The company’s gross NPA was up 9.17 percent against 8.79 percent, while net NPA was at 4.94 percent against 4.98 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute terms, the company’s gross NPA was at Rs 4,511 crore against Rs 4,450 crore, QoQ.

Its net NPA was down at Rs 2,322 crore versus Rs 2,420 crore, QoQ.

Provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 330 crore against Rs 352.3 crore, QoQ and Rs 422.7 crore, YoY.
