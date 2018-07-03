JPMorgan maintains Overweight call on Adani Ports after Temasek Holdings picks up stake

JPMorgan has maintained its Overweight call on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone with a target price at Rs 440 per share after promoter offloaded its 4 percent stake in the company over past few days.

Temasek Holdings was among large institutional buyers in the recent promoter stake sale.

"Entry of well regarded & large institutional funds is a positive sign for investor confidence," the research house said, adding the stake sale has yielded proceeds of Rs 3,000 crore for promoters.

