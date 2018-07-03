App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JPMorgan maintains Overweight call on Adani Ports after Temasek Holdings picks up stake

Temasek Holdings was among large institutional buyers in the recent promoter stake sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JPMorgan has maintained its Overweight call on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone with a target price at Rs 440 per share after promoter offloaded its 4 percent stake in the company over past few days.

Temasek Holdings was among large institutional buyers in the recent promoter stake sale.

"Entry of well regarded & large institutional funds is a positive sign for investor confidence," the research house said, adding the stake sale has yielded proceeds of Rs 3,000 crore for promoters.

At 14:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 364.75, up Rs 1.55, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:28 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.